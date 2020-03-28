Delhi government orders FIR against Nizamuddin Maulana

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The Delhi government on Monday has directed the police to register an FIR against Maulana Saad Kandalwi of Nizamuddin Markaz after several cases of suspected coronavirus were found in the Nizamuddin area.

The Maulana has been accused of organising a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the area, even as the lockdown was announced, thus flouting the social distancing norms.

According to sources, when the 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced, there were thousands of persons present inside the Tablighi Jamaat’s international headquarters in southwest Delhi.

The Delhi government said the lockdown was imposed in entire country from March 24 midnight, and “it was the duty of every owner and administrator of every hotel, guesthouse, hostel and similar establishment to maintain social distancing. It looks like social distancing and quarantine protocols was not practiced here”.

The government said now it has come to knowledge that the organisers violated these conditions and several cases of corona positive patients have been found here.

“Strong action would be taken against those in charge of this establishment. By this gross act of negligence, many lives have been endangered. It was the responsibility of every citizen to proactively avoid such gathering of people during the lockdown and this is nothing but a criminal act.”

An FIR against the Maulana, in his early 50s, has been directed, it said.

The Delhi government added that after the Centre informed them about the first positive patient and requested assistance, “we moved all symptomatic patients to our medical facilities and as a safety precaution, all non symptomatic contacts have been moved to the quarantine centres”.

Over 100 people have been tested for Coronavirus and reports are awaited.

This is the largest single group being tested for Covid-19, which is transmitted easily from person to person.

