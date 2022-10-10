Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on Monday kick-started week-long Delhi’s first Slum Festival to spread awareness on the issues of homelessness and its challenges, and the need of the marginal homeless residents. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the event at DUSIB Shelter Homes Cluster, Sarai Kale Khan.

While inaugurating the event, Sisodia said, “Our Constitution has provided everyone with the fundamental right to have a dignified life and it is our duty as government to ensure this. Delhi government through DUSIB is making efforts to reach out to all people who have been deprived of basic needs and help people have a better life in Delhi.”

“I am happy that DUSIB has provided such a big platform to children and youth living in slum clusters and night shelters to showcase their talents through these events. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a lot of work has been done in 7 years. As a result of that, even people living in slums and shelter homes are getting excellent treatment from MBBS doctors in Mohalla clinics, which no one ever imagined 7-8 years ago from today. Today children in Delhi are getting good education irrespective of their background and going to institutes like IITs-IIMs. They are becoming engineers and doctors,” Sisodia added on the occasion.

The week-long event highlights the stories and recognised the efforts of people who have achieved by overcoming significant challenges despite being homeless. Across all DUSIB Shelters and Basti Vikas Kendras, activities like medical camps, yoga, meditation classes, special drive on cleanliness and tidiness, tree plantation, gardening activities, camps in collaboration with concerned departments for issuing of Aadhar cards/Voter ID cards, will be held for a week commencing on World Homeless Day 2022 on Monday.

