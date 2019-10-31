Delhi govt advises citizen’s to remain indoor

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) With the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi rising to ‘severe plus’ category on Sunday, the Delhi government advised people to remain indoor as much as possible.

An advisory issued by Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, “Remain indoor or reschedule outdoor activities and consult the nearest doctor in case of breathlessness, giddiness, cough, chest pain or irritation in eyes.”

In its bid to check the rising pollution levels, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is all set to reintroduce the ‘odd-even’ scheme from November 4 to November 14.

According to some experts, the present level of pollution is equivalent to smoking 33 cigarettes a day. The US Embassy recorded PM-2.5 level at 802 at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“The AQI is expected to remain in the severe category till early Monday, but recover by late Monday to the upper end of ‘very poor’ category,” the forecast said.

–IANS

