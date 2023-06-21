The Delhi government announced on Wednesday that it is set to “revolutionise” the food industry with the introduction of an “unprecedented” ‘Cloud Kitchen Policy’.

The policy aims to streamline licensing procedures for cloud kitchens by implementing a user-friendly single-window system through a digital platform. The initiative is designed to support independent food outlets and foster the creation of numerous employment opportunities within the sector.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is committed to empowering local businesses and promoting job growth.

“The Cloud Kitchen Policy will provide a significant boost to Delhi’s existing 20,000 cloud kitchens, benefiting thousands of workers employed in this thriving industry,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government has also sought feedback from the public at large regarding the policy.

Kejriwal chaired a high-level review meeting to discuss the upcoming Independent Food Outlets (Cloud Kitchen) Policy. During the review meeting, the Chief Minister mentioned that a plan would be introduced for the regulation of cloud kitchens to generate sufficient employment opportunities in this sector.

“Many people frequently order food through delivery apps such as Zomato or Swiggy, but only a few know that this food is mostly prepared in small-scale cloud kitchens. The operators of these cloud kitchens have to apply for licenses from various government organisations such as MCD, the police, the fire department, and the DDA. This process causes several difficulties for entrepreneurs as there has been no concrete plan or policy from the government in this regard,” Kejriwal said.

He said that the Delhi government is hence introducing the policy to provide legal recognition and make life easier for entrepreneurs. Through this scheme, entrepreneurs will be able to apply for all types of licenses on a single portal.

Currently, around 400,000 people in the national capital are working in or associated with these cloud kitchens and independent food outlets in some way. Most of the food outlets in Delhi are located in rural or commercial areas and sell their meals through online platforms.

The Kejriwal government has included cloud kitchens, ghost kitchens, dark kitchens, base kitchens, satellite kitchens, and virtual kitchens in the independent food outlets scheme. Only those food outlets that deliver meals to people are considered independent in this scheme.

20230621-220002