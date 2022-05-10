INDIA

Delhi govt announces two new flyovers to decongest capital

The Delhi government on Tuesday approved two new corridor and flyover projects in east and west Delhi to decongest the city.

In a meeting of Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) held on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the projects worth Rs 724.36 crores for corridor and flyover development in the city.

The projects include construction of a corridor between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja Garden flyover worth Rs 352.32 crore and a flyover between Anand Vihar RoB to Apsara Border RoB worth Rs 372.04 crore.

The stretch between Raja Garden flyover and Punjabi Bagh flyover is an important part of the ring road connecting south Delhi, Gurugram and other parts of the NCR with north Delhi. The one-way flyovers and low-capacity intersections here lead to heavy traffic jams in the area creating problems for commuters as well as nearby residential colonies.

The corridor here is expected to help in decongestion of traffic and will bring relief to lakhs of interstate commuters every day. It will include the construction of 6 lane elevated corridor from ESI Hospital to existing Club Road.

Similarly, a six-lane elevated corridor will be made between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border, and will include 2 up-down ramps to provide direct connectivity to the flyover to the public. Along with the elevated corridor, cycle lanes and multi-utility zones will also be constructed.

“Lakhs of commuters will benefit from the construction of this flyover and corridor. Kejriwal government is working on war footing to identify traffic hotspots in the city and decongesting them,” said Sisodia while reviewing the details of the project.

