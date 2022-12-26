HEALTHINDIA

Delhi govt approves Rs 104 cr for state-run hospitals ahead of any Covid emergency

Following the surge in Covid cases globally, the Delhi government has alerted all its hospitals and directed them to ramp up the preparations for potential Covid cases that might be reported in the future.

The city government has approved a budget of Rs 104 crore for government hospitals for procurement of general medicines and preparation for any Covid emergency situation.

The funds were approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, in a meeting held on Monday with the Directors and Medical Superintendents of hospitals along with senior officials of the Health Department.

“This amount of Rs 104 crore has been approved by the government to ensure that there is no shortage of any medicines in the government hospitals and they are well prepared for any situation of emergency in advance,” he said.

Sisodia directed the hospital heads to assess all the Covid-related requirements at their hospitals in accordance with the guidelines of the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry and share the updated list with the Health Department.

“Surge in Covid cases globally is a matter of concern for everyone. Following the situation, hospitals need to prepare themselves well in advance. They have been directed to share the details of the bed capacities, ventilators, facilities in the ICU, number of doctors and nurses, oxygen plants, field staff and permitted medicines with the health department by this evening,” he said.

Sisodia said that as per the directions of the Centre, a mock drill will be organised in all the hospitals on Tuesday, to ensure operational readiness of these health facilities for the management of Covid. In case of any gaps, the matter will be undertaken immediately by the Health Department officials concerned.

