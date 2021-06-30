The Delhi Government on Wednesday directed all private schools in the national capital to admit students under the EWS category, based on the allotted list sent by the government and regardless of the number of admissions in the General Category.

During a press conference, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that private schools have to reserve 25 per cent of the seats for economically weaker sections (EWS).

He said under normal circumstances, private schools admit three students under general category and then one under EWS category, based on the allotted list provided by the Delhi Government.

“However, considering lockdown has derailed the entire admission process, there has been a difference in admission for even general category students. Delhi Government has now decided that regardless of admitting students under general category or not, private schools will have to admit students under EWS category, based on the allotted list sent by the Delhi government,” the minister added.

He informed that a provision has been made wherein the Delhi Government will announce a draw for admissions for seats reserved under EWS category, based on the application received and information provided by schools on the number of seats available.

He also directed Delhi government schools to start parent-teachers meeting from July 19 for all classes.

Special PTMs should be held for students of class 6 who have transferred from the schools being run by the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs). A direction in this regard has been issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government, said a senior official.

“We have decided to call parents to physically attend the PTMs being conducted from July 19 to 31 where they will be updated about the students progress, their needs and challenges and how they can learn better amid the new normal,” Sisodia added.

The Delhi government has earlier too emphasised on increasing collaboration between municipal and Delhi government teachers for smooth transition of students in Class 6 from MCD schools to those run by the city government.

“In order to facilitate this, special PTMs will be conducted for them jointly by Delhi government school teachers and those from MCD schools,” the Minister said.

–IANS

pd/bg