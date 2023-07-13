INDIA

Delhi govt bans entry of heavy vehicles, halts interstate buses at Singhu border

NewsWire
0
0

As the water level of the Yamuna continues to increase, the Delhi government’s Transport Department on Thursday banned the entry of heavy vehicles at certain points and also halted interstate buses at the Singhu border.

In its order, the government said that “the entry of heavy vehicles have been banned from the Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border, and Chilla border”.

“Interstate buses from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand terminating at ISBT Kashmere Gate will terminate at the Singhu border. These directions will remain in effect until further notice,” it added.

The government also clarified that “these directions do not apply to trucks carrying essential commodities, such as medicines, raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk, eggs, ice, and tankers carrying petroleum products”.

Delhi is experiencing heavy traffic jams at all its border areas as the water level in the Yamuna River is flowing at a level way above the danger mark, reaching the Ring Road.

Buses heading towards the ISBT were forced to turn at the bypass crossing, leading to confusion among commuters as they were left unsure of how to reach their destinations.

The police have set up additional checkpoints at the starting points of the bypass flyover heading towards ISBT and are not allowing any vehicles to pass.

2023071338486

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    L-G terminates services of 400 ‘specialists’ appointed by Delhi govt, sparks...

    PM dials Himachal CM, inquires about rescue operations

    Top publishers unspool the year ahead for books and ideas (IANS...

    Cambodian political parties launch campaigns for general election