As the water level of the Yamuna continues to increase, the Delhi government’s Transport Department on Thursday banned the entry of heavy vehicles at certain points and also halted interstate buses at the Singhu border.

In its order, the government said that “the entry of heavy vehicles have been banned from the Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border, and Chilla border”.

“Interstate buses from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand terminating at ISBT Kashmere Gate will terminate at the Singhu border. These directions will remain in effect until further notice,” it added.

The government also clarified that “these directions do not apply to trucks carrying essential commodities, such as medicines, raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk, eggs, ice, and tankers carrying petroleum products”.

Delhi is experiencing heavy traffic jams at all its border areas as the water level in the Yamuna River is flowing at a level way above the danger mark, reaching the Ring Road.

Buses heading towards the ISBT were forced to turn at the bypass crossing, leading to confusion among commuters as they were left unsure of how to reach their destinations.

The police have set up additional checkpoints at the starting points of the bypass flyover heading towards ISBT and are not allowing any vehicles to pass.

