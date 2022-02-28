INDIA

Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor

By NewsWire
0
10

The Delhi government’s excise department on Monday announced to discontinue the discount policy on MRP of liquor in the capital city.

“All L7Z licensee shall neither give concession, rebate, or discount on the MRP of liquor and are hereby directed to strictly abide by Rule 54 (3) of the Delhi Excise Rules 2010,” reads the order issued by Delhi government.

It added that if any such instance of concession or discount is reported, action will be taken against the defaulting licensee.

The liquor shops in Delhi were offering hefty discounts on liquor bottles to exhaust their stock by the end of March when licences will be renewed.

The intent of the government with refard to offering discounts was to promote consumer choice and healthy competition and determination of price by market forces.

“Due to discounts being offered at liquor stores in Delhi, the shops were thronged by a large number of people, causing law and order problems and inconvenience to the local people,” read the notice isued by the Delhi government.

20220228-221201

