The Delhi government has approved the formation of a committee to study technology to undertake high-end tech reforms to ban mobile operations in jails.

An official said that the committee will implement the “best technology available in the world” to completely ban the mobile operation.

This committee will study the technology to block mobile signals, including the 5G network, and suggest solutions. The DG Jail will be the chairman of this 10-member committee.

The members of the committee will include IISc Bangalore’s Prof. A Chockalingam, IIT Madras’ Prof. Devendra Jalihal, DRDO Scientist Manish Kumar, C-DAT’s Sukhpal Singh, Bluemax Stephen, Devdas B, Sandeep Agarwal, as well as IB Joint Deputy Director K.P. Pandya, SPG SSO Santosh Kumar.

The committee will recommend the Delhi government the technology to implement a complete jammer system in jails.

A proposal was received from the Prisons Department for the constitution of a high level technical committee to strengthen the jammer system in Delhi jails.

The proposal said that a high level technical committee may be constituted under the chairmanship of DG (Prisons) to find and test jamming solutions.

The committee will study the existing mobile network and determine the technology to prevent unauthorised mobile communication inside prisons.

It will recommend solutions to restrict mobile networks in prisons based on technical study and find the solution for blocking 5G mobile networks.

20230215-192403