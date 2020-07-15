Delhi govt forms committees for its own Board of Education

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced the formation of two committees which will prepare the scheme and framework for creation of Delhi Education Board and Curriculum reforms.

In the Annual Budget 2020-21, the Delhi Government had announced its plans for curriculum reforms and creating a new Board of Education.

“Last five years showed us what we can achieve within the existing education system. Now our aim is to redefine the education system to prepare our students for the challenges of the 21st century world,” said Sisodia.

The first committee for the creation of the framework for the Delhi State Education Board will study global best practices in learning assessment, re-imagine current assessment practices and provide a roadmap for an innovative and student-friendly scheme of assessment.

Members of this committee include Professor Ankur Sarin of IIM Ahmedabad, Dr Wilima Wadhwa, Director of ASER Centre, Ashok Pandey, Director of Ahlcon Group of Schools, among others.

According to government officials, “Committee for the creation of the new curriculum for children up to the age of 14 years will study globally renowned best practices in curriculum and reforms and recommend what is best suited for Delhi.”

The Committee is mandated to re-imagine current curriculum, pedagogical practices and provide a roadmap for an innovative, student-friendly curriculum for the pre-primary, primary and upper primary stages in schools of Delhi.

Abha Adams, Advisor Education of Step by Step School, Ameeta Wattal, Principal of Springdales School, Rukmini Banerji, CEO of Pratham Education Foundation, Vinod Karate, Social Entrepreneur and CEO of The Teacher App, amongst others will be members of this committee.

Sisodia also convened a joint meeting of the Delhi Education Board Committee and Delhi Curriculum Reform Committee at the Delhi Secretariat.

“Our Delhi government schools have showcased exemplary performance in class 12 board exam results. This is a reflection of the work that has been done in the last five years. But 98 per cent result is not enough, we have to work together to take education to the next level,” he said.

Our vision for the next five years is to transform the education system of Delhi and it is our hope that these two committees would tell us “HOW”, he added.

In the meeting, member Rukmini Banerji said, “In India we see an increase in urbanization, that is a reality around which our education model should be redesigned. And therefore Delhi can be a good starting point for re-imagining how education should be in urban India.”

Ankur Sarin, faculty member, IIM Ahmedabad said, “We should try and achieve a balance between the inward-looking mindset and the outward ambition to think beyond Delhi.”

