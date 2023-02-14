INDIA

Delhi govt gives nod to CPWD to transplant trees for Executive Enclave

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi government has granted permission to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to transplant 173 trees for the construction of the proposed Executive Enclave that will also house the new PMO under the Central Vista project, an official said on Tuesday.

The Executive Enclave will come up in the high-security Lutyens’ Delhi area.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has approved the CPWD’s proposal upon the condition that the agency would take up 10-times compensatory plantation.

The Executive Enclave will be constructed under the Centre’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

20230214-184602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress strategist remains elusive, Hyderabad police serves notice

    Direct tax collection grows 23.8% to Rs 8.98 lakh cr till...

    Gujarat SIT files chargesheet against Teesta, Sreekumar and ex-IPS Sanjiv Bhatt

    ‘There are democratically elected institutions’, SC agrees to hear plea on...