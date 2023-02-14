The Delhi government has granted permission to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to transplant 173 trees for the construction of the proposed Executive Enclave that will also house the new PMO under the Central Vista project, an official said on Tuesday.

The Executive Enclave will come up in the high-security Lutyens’ Delhi area.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has approved the CPWD’s proposal upon the condition that the agency would take up 10-times compensatory plantation.

The Executive Enclave will be constructed under the Centre’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

20230214-184602