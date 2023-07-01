INDIA

Delhi govt hints at taking action against contractor after auto driver drowns in ditch

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi government has taken cognisance of the Harsh Vihar incident wherein a 51-year-old auto-rickshaw driver lost his life after his vehicle plunged into a rainwater-filled ditch near an under-construction flyover in east Delhi, indicating that action will be taken against the contractor assigned for the construction work.

“The responsibility to maintain these roads as per prescribed safety standards lies with the contractor assigned for the job. The government will inquire if there was any laxity on the part of the contractor and take appropriate action. At the department level, the PWD Minister has also given directions for strictest possible action against the officials found guilty in this incident,” a source in the Delhi government said.

As an immediate measure, the Delhi government is enforcing a set of upgraded safety norms on priority, which will help strengthen state roads to avoid such mishaps.

According to the police, at around 3.30 p.m. on Friday, a PCR call was received informing that a person had drowned in a ditch filled with rain water in the Harsh Vihar area.

“The ditch was dug up near an under-construction flyover and had filled up with rain water,” said a senior police officer.

The family members of the deceased, identified as Ajit Sharma (51), have urged the authorities to take necessary measures to ensure public safety, while demanding justice and punishment for the people responsible for negligence.

The family members also urged that the ditch be covered or, at the very least, warning signs be installed to prevent further mishaps.

According to the police, a case has been filed under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC following the unfortunate incident. The investigation will focus on determining if any negligence occurred on the part of all parties involved, including the Public Works Department (PWD).

The PWD had excavated the ditch for the purpose of constructing a pillar as part of an ongoing flyover project.

2023070132513

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Walking barefoot on Goan beaches cautioned

    Army Chief Gen Naravane on four-day visit to Italy and UK

    Tiger attacks man sleeping inside his hut in Karnataka

    Arrest warrant against new CPI-M Rajya Sabha member Rahim