HEALTHINDIA

Delhi govt hospitals to conduct mock drills on Sunday

NewsWire
0
0

After the gradual but sustained rise in Covid-19 infections in the national capital, the Delhi government hospitals will hold mock drills in the city to check the preparedness on Sunday.

The Health Department of the Delhi government has issued a notice to the Medical Director and Superintendent of all hospitals in the city to conduct mock drills on Sunday.

“All the MDs, MS and CMOs of all the hospitals of Delhi government are hereby requested to hold a mock drills on March 26 (Sunday) to check the preparedness of health, infrastructure and logistics, including availability of oxygen so as to prepare for any eventuality especially, in view of increasing Covid-19 and influenza-type cases,” said the notice from the Delhi Health department.

The hospitals have been asked to submit the report on mock drills by Sunday evening or by Monday morning.

20230326-001402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nitish-BJP govt more dangerous than Covid, said Lalu Prasad

    Over 75% of UP’s adult population vaccinated against Covid

    107 fresh Omicron cases found, take tally to 333 in K’taka:...

    ‘Allegedly 0.04%’, says Justice Nariman on UP’s Covid positivity rate