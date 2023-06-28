The Delhi government on Tuesday introduced a Centralised GST Registration Cell (Seva Kendra) to streamline the registration process, combat tax evasion and optimise revenue collection.

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said: “The establishment of the Centralised GST Registration Cell (Seva Kendra) marks a significant milestone in the journey towards improving the GST registration process in Delhi. Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it is a testament to the Delhi government’s commitment to promoting transparency, curbing tax evasion, and optimising revenue collection.”

The primary objective of the cell is to enhance efficiency by reducing the burden on ward officials who were previously responsible for scrutinising each application for GSTIN registration, said an official statement.

With the introduction of the Seva Kendra, ward officials will have more time to focus on crucial GST-related tasks, including revenue collection, compliance monitoring, return scrutiny, audits, assessments, and appeals.

Previously, ward officers were inundated with the task of meticulously examining every registration application. This exhaustive process often consumed a substantial amount of their time, leaving little room for other important responsibilities such as compliance monitoring, appeals, and audits, it added.

This centralised cell will receive and process new GST registration applications, ensuring greater efficiency and effectiveness. Moreover, the department has implemented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the GST registration process. These SOPs will outline standardised protocols and guidelines, creating a more streamlined and seamless experience for applicants, the statement said.

