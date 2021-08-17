The Delhi Government has invited applications for the Delhi Bravery Awards to honour those who helped others selflessly or saved a life by puting their own life at risk.

A public notice issued by the Home Department of the Delhi government on Tuesday stated that “persons from all walks of life are eligible for the award.”

“The Delhi Government has continued Delhi Bravery Awards to recognise and honour people who have displayed exemplary courage, presence of mind and bravery in the face of acute danger and who have performed deeds of outstanding bravery and selfless service risking their lives to protect others,” it added.

It stated that only acts of bravery that were performed in the period between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2021 would be considered by the Awards Committee.

“Selected acts of bravery would be recognised and honoured at a government function on Republic Day 2022,” it said.

“Applicants/their legal heir/any other person on behalf of the applicants can deposit their applications/recommendations to their respective Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Govt of NCT of Delhi by September 15, 2021,” the order noted.

–IANS

pd/bg