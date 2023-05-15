INDIA

Delhi govt issues show-cause notice to services dept secy Ashish More

The Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to services department secretary Ashish More for not complying with its direction to replace him with a new officer.

While effecting an administrative reshuffle, Services Department Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj had directed Services Secretary Ashish More to submit the file regarding the appointment of a new officer to the post of Services Department Secretary.

According to Bhardwaj, there are serious allegations against Ashish More that he unexpectedly left the secretariat without informing the minister’s office and his phone was also switched off.

The Delhi government’s show-cause notice states that Ashish More will have to reply within 24 hours, over the charges against him.

It says that when More was directed to present the file for the posting of the new secretary, he agreed to it, but later he left the Secretariat without any information.

The notice also alleges that Ashish More deliberately did not answer phone calls as well.

The Delhi government said the services department secretary has not only switched off his phone but has also sent a letter to Bhardwaj. In this letter, the Services Secretary citing the Home Ministry’s notification dated May 21, 2015, has claimed that he has not been removed yet.

The Delhi government said that it is unfortunate that the Central government and the Lt Governor are not ready to follow the directions of the Supreme Court. Delhi government has also made preparations to place this entire matter before the Supreme Court.

Bhardwaj said: “More has probably taken this step under the influence of the Central government.”

“It has been brought to the attention of the services secretary that his failure to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court would potentially be considered contempt of court,” he said.

More was removed by the Delhi government from his post last week, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in the national capital.

After the Supreme Court verdict, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced administrative reshuffle in Delhi. Stressing the need to appoint competent and honest officers, Kejriwal had also talked about removing those officers who are obstructing the progress of the schemes.

