The Delhi government on Monday kicked off the 75th Independence Day celebrations — ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The celebrations began with the launch of the ‘Run For [email protected]’ programme, which aims at raising the spirit of patriotism and consciousness for health and fitness.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while flagging off the event said, “The running event organised on Monday signifies that even though India has turned 75, our hearts and spirits are still young and full of energy.”

“The Delhi government is stepping up with the ‘Delhi Celebrates [email protected]’ celebrations as Delhi will be filled with the spirit of patriotism and colours of freedom,” Sisodia added.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, who was also present on the occasion, asserted that the event will be an example for the nation that, “We are all here to celebrate, to run for the celebration of our freedom and fitness which we owe to ourselves, our community and the country.”

The ‘Run for Delhi’ event was held from the Delhi Secretariat to the Raj Ghat. Nearly 200 employees and officials of the Delhi Secretariat participated in the event divided into batches of 10-15 persons.

–IANS

