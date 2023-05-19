Ahead of the Central government’s move to bring an ordinance setting up an authority on service matters, the discontent between the Delhi government and the Lt. Governor grew further on Friday over the Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue.

In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court, earlier this month ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services except for public order, police and land.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after meeting L-G V.K. Saxena, claimed a “conspiracy” to overturn the ruling, while the L-G accused the AAP administration of disregarding rules and procedures.

The controversy intensified over the transfer of Services Secretary Ashish More, prompting separate meetings between Kejriwal and his ministers with the lieutenant governor on Friday evening.

Following his meeting with Saxena, the Chief Minister emphasised that the transfer of the services secretary is essential to implement further administrative changes.

While talking to reporters, Kejriwal expressed concerns about rumours suggesting that the central government may issue an ordinance to overturn the Supreme Court’s verdict.

He hoped that these rumours were baseless and emphasised the need to respect the decision of the Constitution Bench.

He stated that if such an ordinance were to be passed, it would be a betrayal against the people of Delhi and the entire nation.

Prior to CM’s meeting with L-G, five AAP government’s Cabinet Ministers, Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi had to stage a dharna for one and a half hours outside the L-G Office, demanding an appointment with him.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had written a letter in response to the recent letter he received from Lt. Governor.

In his reply to the L-G, Kejriwal addressed the unparliamentary language and concerns raised in the letter, while emphasising the commitment of the Delhi government to the welfare of its citizens.

Expressing surprise at the accusatory tone of the letter, Kejriwal acknowledged the significance of the issues mentioned.

The Chief Minister also underlined the government’s determination to undertake extensive work in Delhi, aiming to transform it into the foremost city in the world.

Kejriwal assured that concrete action will be taken to accomplish this vision, showcasing Delhi as a global leader.

Regarding the references made in the letter to Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, the Chief Minister expressed his disbelief, asserting the Minister’s peaceful and amiable nature.

“However, in the event that Saurabh has said anything inappropriate, I suggest you address the matter directly with him, considering him as a younger brother,” Kejriwal wrote.

Furthermore, the CM raised a pertinent question, questioning the need for such matters to become subjects of written correspondence between a Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister.

He emphasised the importance of focusing on the significant tasks at hand and appealed for Lt. Governor’s blessings and cooperation in the ongoing efforts to serve the people of Delhi effectively.

In a growing bureaucratic standoff, Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj also expressed his displeasure over the lack of response from Saxena regarding the transfer of services secretary Ashish More.

“No communication has been received from the L-G’s office in the past two days, prompting Bhardwaj to write a letter urgently requesting the clearance of the file,” Bhardwaj claimed.

Highlighting the importance of the transfer, Bhardwaj emphasized that the government intends to implement several significant changes, making the appointment of a new secretary in the services department a crucial step.

The matter was initially raised by the minister on Thursday, and following the Civil Services Board (CSB) meeting held two days ago, the file was sent to L-G Saxena for final approval.

With the delay in receiving a response, Bhardwaj has now resorted to a formal letter, urging the L-G to promptly address the matter and expedite the clearance process.

