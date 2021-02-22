The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, said on Monday that around 10 lakh workers are working in the city of which only 1.31 lakh are registered under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, availing the benefits being provided by the Delhi government.

To get the remaining over 8 lakh workers registered, the Delhi government on Monday initiated a month-long awareness campaign across the city.

Sisodia, who also heads the labour department of Delhi government, said, “Delhi government has several welfare schemes for poor labourers but a large number of them are unaware about them. They do not know even how to proceed to avail the benefits which are there in place for them. Therefore, the Delhi government has started a mass awareness and registration drive across the national capital. We will not only register them under the social welfare schemes, but we will also educate them about various welfare schemes and how to avail them.”

He further said that registration camps will be organised at 45 sites across Delhi, including 29 government schools and 16 major construction sites. Apart from these, mobile units would be deployed at the construction sites in each district so that workers don’t have to forego their daily wage.

Delhi has 262 major labour chowks where workers assemble in search of work. The awareness campaign has been launched at all labour chowks with hoardings, posters and handbill distribution to encourage more and more construction workers to register at the registration camps in their nearby locations. There are many workers whose registrations have lapsed and they have been duly informed about renewing the same.

Meanwhile, Sisodia also appealed to the residents of the city to assist the construction workers and spread awareness about the mega registration drive so that maximum workers can avail the benefits.

Highlighting the various welfare schemes being provided by the Delhi government, Sisodia said that workers can avail Rs 3 to 5 lakh for house construction. Delhi government also provides Rs 30,000 under the maternity benefit scheme for women workers. They can get Rs 20,000 as loan for the purchase of work related tools and Rs 5,000 as grant for the purchase of work related tools.

Delhi government also provides Rs 1 lakh in case of natural death and Rs 2 lakh in case of death due to accident. They may also avail Rs 1 lakh in case of permanent total disability and a disability pension of Rs 3,000 per month.

Under the education schemes, they can avail benefits of between Rs 500 and Rs 10,000 per month for school education and higher education of their children. In other schemes, the workers can get Rs 35,000-Rs 51,000 as financial assistance for marriage, and Rs 3,000 per month as pension benefit.

