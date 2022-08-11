INDIA

Delhi govt makes wearing of masks mandatory at public places, fine on violators

In the wake of a sudden surge of new Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has made wearing of masks in public places mandatory and a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators.

The decision was taken by the DDMA after noticing that people were not adhering to wearing of masks at public places.

The district administration has been directed to implement the decisions which were taken in the DDMA’s meeting held in April.

“The DDMA after examining all the relevant facts related to the issue of penal provisions for not adhering to the Covid protocol of wearing of masks at public places, decided that whereby not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places in Delhi will be imposed,” said a Delhi government notification.

It further said that people travelling together in a private vehicles will be exempt from being fined.

In view of the decision, three Enforcement Teams in Revenue District South has been constituted to monitor the enforcement of the mandate.

