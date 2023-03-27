With Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday cleared the training of Delhi civil servants at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), some middle and senior level officers will go for residential training at IIMs-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata for training as a part of “Vision@2047” and “Mission2023”.

These training programmes will be in addition to the training under the ‘Karmyogi Bharat’ and envisage training decision makers in the contemporarily relevant spheres like public-private partnership, change management, leadership, and decision science.

The Training Department of Union Territory Civil Services (UTCS) had moved this proposal of collaboration with the IIMs after suggestions for comprehensive training were made by the Lt. Governor.

As of now under the ‘Karmyogi Bharat’, training programmes on different topics are available on iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) platform and it offers the courses in an online mode like Dakshta course – leave rules, noting and drafting, office procedure, GeM and RTI, Karmyogi Prarambh- Code of Conduct for Government employees, stress management, effective communication, MS-word, MS-excel etc., Karmyogi Prarambh for newly appointed Dy. Secretary/Director dealing with formulation of public policy, basics of e-governance and Digital India etc among others.

The last such program for 24 DANICS officers on ‘Management Development’ at IIM-Ahmedabad was conducted in 2011-12 and thereafter for 30 officers in 2012-13.

