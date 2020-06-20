Delhi govt opposes LG order on institutional quarantine

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The Delhi government on Saturday said that it could not reach a consensus on Lt. Governor Anil Baijal’s decision of five-day compulsory institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients in the city.

With the Centre stepping in to aid the Delhi government in its fight against the coronavirus, a difference of opinions seems to be brewing between the two.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “In the meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, the issue of five-day compulsory institutional quarantine and rate of beds in private hospital was raked up. A consensus could be reached on both. Now, the meeting will again be held at 5 p.m.”

Sisodia said that the Central government has recommended to make only 24 per cent beds cheaper in private hospitals, while Delhi government is adamant on making at least 60 per cent beds cheap.

A high-powered panel set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recommended fixing the cost of a COVID-19 isolation beds in the private hospitals.

The price range is Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with a ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, in the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the institutional quarantine will make people evade testing, which will further increase the spread of infection.

He also said there is already a shortage of healthcare staff, how will it be possible to arrange doctors and nurses for thousands of patients at quarantine centers.

