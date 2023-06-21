The Delhi government on Wednesday announced plans to revitalise and give global recognition to Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Kirti Nagar, the five major markets in the national capital.

Delhi government said that Lajpat Nagar, Khari Baoli, Kirti Nagar and Kamla Nagar will undergo redevelopment in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), while the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will be involved in the revamp of Sarojini Nagar.

“The primary objective of this redevelopment initiative is to transform these markets into beautiful and clean public spaces that will not only enhance their aesthetic appeal, but also improve the shopping experience of the customers. The project aims to revamp infrastructure, improve accessibility, and upgrade amenities, all with the goal of creating an environment that promotes growth and economic prosperity,” Delhi government said in a statement.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the market redevelopment project.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring efficient and transparent execution of the project, leaving no stone unturned in delivering the promised transformation.

The Chief Minister also directed that the MCD be appointed as the executing agency for the redevelopment of these markets.

The redevelopment and beautification of Sarojini Nagar market will be carried out in collaboration with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The primary designs for these markets are being prepared by expert architects.

“All the markets will be made beautiful and clean so that people can have a pleasant shopping experience. The final design of the markets will be determined through a competition in which renowned architects from India and overseas will take part,” Kejriwal said.

