INDIA

Delhi govt raises minimum daily wages of workers with effect from Oct 1

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi government on Wednesday increased the dearness allowance for daily wage workers, with the revision taking up monthly wages for unskilled labourers from Rs 16,506 to Rs 16,792 per month.

Likewise, wages for semi-skilled labourers have been increased from Rs 18,187 to Rs 18,499 per month, and for skilled workers from Rs 20,019 to Rs 20,357 per month.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said: “Amidst rising inflation, this is a big step taken in the interest of the labour class. Delhi government has hiked the dearness allowance for the unskilled working class in the capital.”

The move will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment under the aegis of the Delhi government. This order shall also benefit those in clerical and supervisory jobs, he added.

Sisodia said that people employed on minimum wages in the unorganised sector should also get the benefits of the dearness allowances, which are usually offered to state and Central government employees.

“Minimum wages in Delhi are the highest in comparison to any other state. Delhi government is constantly revising the dearness allowance every 6 months, to provide respite to all workers of Delhi from the inflation,” he said.

20221012-225207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NH 7 Weekender represents my growth as an artiste: Raja Kumari

    Tension prevails as body of Muslim youth killed for celebrating BJP...

    Delhi teen stabbed after quarrel

    Amid Omicron, plans for Valentine’s Day are still on the table