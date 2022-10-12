The Delhi government on Wednesday increased the dearness allowance for daily wage workers, with the revision taking up monthly wages for unskilled labourers from Rs 16,506 to Rs 16,792 per month.

Likewise, wages for semi-skilled labourers have been increased from Rs 18,187 to Rs 18,499 per month, and for skilled workers from Rs 20,019 to Rs 20,357 per month.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said: “Amidst rising inflation, this is a big step taken in the interest of the labour class. Delhi government has hiked the dearness allowance for the unskilled working class in the capital.”

The move will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment under the aegis of the Delhi government. This order shall also benefit those in clerical and supervisory jobs, he added.

Sisodia said that people employed on minimum wages in the unorganised sector should also get the benefits of the dearness allowances, which are usually offered to state and Central government employees.

“Minimum wages in Delhi are the highest in comparison to any other state. Delhi government is constantly revising the dearness allowance every 6 months, to provide respite to all workers of Delhi from the inflation,” he said.

