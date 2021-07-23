Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said the government has given an advance of Rs 293 crore to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for disbursing alaries to its employees.

He said the amount was released on Thursday because the North MCD was facing a problem in paying salaries to its employees.

“Now, we hope that they release the salaries as soon as possible. We have given them an advance for the next installment which is not due yet,” Jain said at a press conference.

The development comesfollowing the Delhi High Court’s July 8 order, directing the Delhi government to release an amount of Rs 293 crore, within 10 days, to the North MCD.

The court’s direction had come on a clutch of petitions relating to non-payment of salaries and pensions to teachers, hospital staff, sanitation workers, and engineers.

–IANS

pd/vd