The Delhi Village Development Board of the Delhi government on Monday sanctioned several development projects worth Rs 235 crore.

The proposed projects include improving roads, drains, establishing water bodies, community centres, parks, cremation grounds, playgrounds.

While making the announcement on Monday, development minister Gopal Rai said the AAP-led Delhi government will take all necessary steps to improve the condition of roads, parks, small drains and multipurpose community halls as well as ensure supply of water and electricity in all village areas.

“The government is committed to providing facilities to the people living in village areas also. The development work will be executed through the government agencies including irrigation and flood control department, MCD, Delhi Jal Board etc.”

Rai, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB), during a review meeting on Monday directed the officials to clear all files regarding the development projects of the villages without any delay.

The minister directed the main executing agency of village development work — the Irrigation and Flood Control Department — to expedite the preparation of project estimates and also execution of sanctioned projects within the given time frame.

