Amid the rising global Covid scare, teachers of Delhi government schools will be deployed at the Delhi airport for 15 days to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour by incoming passengers from abroad.

The teachers will be deployed as additional staff from December 31 to January 15

The District Magistrate, West, on behalf of the District Disaster Management Authority has issued an order in this regard for their deployment as additional staff at the airport to ensure Covid protocol. According to the order, a total of 85 staff, that includes teaching and non-teaching staff both, have been assigned duty to ensure the Covid protocol duty in facilitating cum-handing of the passengers coming from abroad.

Government schools will will be closed in this duration from January 1 to January 15 owing to winter vacations.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has alerted all its hospitals and directed them to ramp up the preparations for potential Covid cases that might be reported in the future.

It has approved a budget of Rs 104 crore for government hospitals for procurement of general medicines and preparation for any Covid emergency situation. The funds were approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a meeting held on Monday with the Directors and Medical Superintendents of hospitals along with senior officials of the Health Department.

