Delhi govt slams L-G for ‘causing delay’ in school takeover process

The Delhi government, which is looking forward to takeover the Modern International School here in Dwarka, on Thursday criticised the Lt. Governor, accusing him of not clearing the necessary files, thereby causing a delay to the government’s takeover plans.

The Delhi government decided to takeover the school in December last year, after expressing dissatisfaction with some issues related to the overall functioning of the institute.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government said that the school was not providing free uniforms and stationary, and was also denying admission to EWS students.

The government said that teachers had been wrongly dismissed while fake and dummy registration were done in Class 11.

The Delhi government took the decision to takeover the school for failing to comply with the Right to Education Act 2009, Delhi School Education Act and Rules 1973.

Chief Minister Kejriwal and then deputy CM Manish Sisodia had earlier said that Education does not come under the purview of the L-G, saying he/she can either give a nod to a proposal or send it to the President.

The Delhi government said “it is quite unfortunate that the file that was sent to the Lt. Governor in January this year is still pending with him, and he is causing a roadblock in the process of takeover”.

Education Minister Atishi again submitted another proposal after the L-G’s observation and a request was made to allow the takeover of the school.

Expressing disappointment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal again sent a proposal to the L-G regarding the “unnecessary delay”.

The Chief Minister has once again requested L-G V.K. Saxena to give his final opinion on whether he wants to refer the matter to the President.

20230427-231401

