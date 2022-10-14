Delhi government will develop Chhath Ghat this year on 1100 locations across the capital city and the cost to organise the pujas will be borne by the government.

Addressing a media briefing on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “After two years of Covid restrictions, this year the government will organise the Chhath pujas on a large scale in 1100 locations across the city. We are spending Rs 25 crore this year to celebrate this festival on a large scale in the city.”

“Because of Covid pandemic during the last two years, we did not celebrate the Chhath Puja publicly, but this year we have arranged all the amenities like power backup, ambulances, washrooms and other facilities to celebrate this Puja,” he said.

While addressing the digital briefing, the Chief Minister said, “Since we have come to power, we have started celebrating Chhath on a grand scale in the city. Earlier in 2014, the Puja was performed on only 69 locations that were sponsored by the Delhi government with minimum fund of Rs 2.5 crore, this year the puja will be celebrated on 1100 locations funded by the Delhi government.”

Security arrangements will be put in place by Delhi Police like installation of CCTV cameras at various locations. While, tents, sound systems, chairs and tables and LED screens will also be set up at the Puja locations. The provisions for drinking water, cleanliness, and public convenience will also be made.

Meanwhile, facilities like ambulances and first aid will also be present in case of medical emergencies at all locations.

The CM urged people to pray to ‘Chhathi Maiyaa’ for the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and for the country to develop, adding that Covid-appropriate behaviour should be followed by the people wherever possible as the threat of the virus has not been eliminated yet.

Chhath Puja 2022 will be celebrated on October 30 and 31 this year.

