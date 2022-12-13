HEALTHINDIA

Delhi govt to make 450 medical tests free in Mohalla clinics, hospitals from Jan 1

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi government is all set to provide around 450 medical tests free of cost in Mohalla clinics and the hospitals from January 1, 2023.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone’s economic status, is our mission.

“Healthcare has become very expensive. Many people can’t afford pvt healthcare. This step will help all such people.”

The development comes after Kejriwal approved the Health Department’s proposal to make the tests free.

20221213-123202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Cong, BJP & SP cancel programmes in UP

    Telangana to recruit 755 healthcare workers in 5 days

    Why women are more likely to die after heart attack than...

    Are current RT-PCR tests enough to detect Omicron variant?