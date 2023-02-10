BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi govt to offer 4-yr Optometry course at Guru Nanak Eye Care Centre

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi government has decided to set up an Optometry training wing at the Guru Nanak Eye Care Centre in the national capital to offer a four-year Bachelor of Optometry degree for medical students.

“Eyes are a very delicate and crucial part of the human anatomy. In this digital era, many people are suffering from chronic eye diseases due to the excessive use of electronic devices. As there is a growing demand for Optometry experts everywhere, Arvind Kejriwal government is setting up an Optometry training wing to provide basic eye care services by trained optometrists to the citizens of Delhi,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The four-year Bachelor of Optometry degree will be offered by the Optometry Training Wing at Guru Nanak Eye Centre, which is a training institute for graduate programmes, affiliated with the Maulana Azad Medical College and Delhi University.The objective of the institute is to provide quality eye care services to the people of Delhi by training students and providing support to carry out screening activities for community programs, as well as national programmes.

Sisodia said that the degree is a graduate course in Optometry which includes a one-year internship as part of a 4-year course program with a focus on eye care services.

Currently, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmology in Delhi is the only government institute besides the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Government Medical College, Chandigarh to offer a four-year degree course in Optometry.

Those students who have studied and graduated from the Science stream in class 12th can apply for admission to the Optometry course.

20230210-234603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RInfra-led BSES discoms sign for 510 MW of green power with...

    RIL gets dragged into ZEE-Invesco tussle, says never resorted to hostile...

    Data breach reported by Toyota Kirloskar Motor

    Restaurants, eateries at high-end hotels to stay open 24×7 in Delhi