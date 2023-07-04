Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Social Welfare Minister in Delhi government, Raaj Kumar Anand, has directed the concerned officials to explore the opportunities to increase the number of recreation centres for elderly people in the national capital.

Anand said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds deep respect for the elderly people and considers them as his own parents.

“The government’s commitment is to develop and enhance the existing schemes for senior citizens, ensuring they receive utmost respect and benefit from these initiatives. The upcoming recreation centers will prioritise the health and well-being of senior citizens, providing facilities for indoor games and yoga. Additionally, designated meeting places will be established to foster social connections and interactions among the elderly,” he said.

He said the recreation centres will organise free health check-ups and health camps, allowing senior citizens to monitor their blood pressure, sugar levels, weight, and other vital parameters.

Anand also spoke about the need for such centers, saying, “In the evolving social landscape characterised by increasing nuclear families, many elders face feelings of loneliness and boredom. The Delhi government’s recreation centres aim to provide an ideal environment for senior citizens, offering them options to spend time with friends and peers.

“The expansion of recreation centres is part of the Delhi government’s commitment to creating a society that respects and supports its senior citizens.”

