Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in its board meeting on Tuesday gave in principal approval to the proposal of running premium buses within NCR and for intercity operations.

DTC had been planning to introduce high quality premium buses on longer routes. The board approved the same to be implemented on NCR routes under 200 km which may include electric or CNG buses.

For the intercity bus operations, covering more than 200 km, DTC will be operating Bharat Stage (BS) VI buses. All the buses will be equipped with CCTV, GPS, panic buttons and more, providing convenient and safer travel for long distance commuters.

Further to encourage the use of electric two-wheeler by DTC employees, the board also approved providing free charging facilities in DTC depots. The two-wheeler segment has been one of the priority segments of Delhi EV policy.

Delhi government is already providing a purchase incentive of Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity with a maximum incentive of Rs 30,000 per vehicle (two-wheeler). DTC has a workforce of nearly 38,000 employed across the city working at depots and corporate office.

Additionally, the employees will be able to avail loan from financial institutes empaneled by Delhi Financial Corporation (DFC) as per the provision of Delhi EV policy 2020. To make the complete process hassle-free for the employees, the board approved the provision for the installment of the loan amount to be deducted directly from the salary of the employee.

In another decision, the board approved the benefit of three National holidays to be extended to contractual employees of DTC. This comes after the recommendation from the committee constituted in June 2022.

Commenting on the development, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “While new premium buses under DTC will provide convenience for longer journey commuters, the free EV charging facilities and benefit of three national holiday to contractual employees shows our commitment for providing best facilities and services for our staff and employees.”

