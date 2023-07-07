The Delhi government on Thursday decided to kick-start the Van Mahotsav in Delhi from July 9 at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Pusa, to enhance the green cover in the city. It will go on till August 20.

The concluding ceremony of the Van Mahotsav will be held at the Chhatrasal Stadium.

“The Van Mahotsav programme will commence with the launch of an online portal, allowing Delhi residents to book free saplings. This grand campaign will be celebrated in various constituencies of Delhi. Additionally, the distribution of free medicinal plants will also take place during this Van Mahotsav,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai said: “Pollution remains a major challenge in Delhi at all times. Since coming into power, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, our government has been continuously working to reduce the pollution levels in Delhi. As a result of all these efforts, there has been a consistent decrease in the pollution levels within Delhi, and a significant increase in the green cover (green area) of the city has been observed.”

Rai claimed that in Delhi, where the green cover was 20 per cent in 2013, it increased to 23.06 per cent in 2021.

Rai further stated that each year they organise tree plantation and as of now they have planted 1 crore 18 lakhs saplings.

He said this year, by planting 52 lakh saplings, the government will be able to achieve a target of approximately 1 crore 70 lakhs saplings.

