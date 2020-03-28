Delhi govt to provide accommodation to doctors in Hotel Lalit

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The Delhi government has decided to provide accommodation to the doctors working in the Lok Nayak and G.B. Pant Hospitals at Hotel Lalit.

In an order from Sunday and made public on Monday, the Delhi Health Department said it will be paying the accommodation.

“Doctors working in the Lok Nayak Hospital and G.B. Pant Hospital on COVID-19 duty would be provided accommodation at the Hotel Lalit and payment of the same shall be borne by the Delhi government,” the order, approved by the Health Minister, said.

The New Delhi District Magistrate has been directed to make 100 rooms available at the luxury hotel at the Barakhamba Road, here.

The government said the decision was taken as the doctors are on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.

Also, it came days after a Mohalla Clinic doctor tested positive for COVID-19 and ended up infecting his family.

Delhi has reported two deaths and 72 cases of COVID-19 so far.

