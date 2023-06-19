INDIA

Delhi govt to provide free equipment to Divyangjans under Sugamya Sahayak Yojana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Monday that it has planned to provide free equipment to Divyangjans (handicapped persons) under the Sugamya Sahayak Yojana.

AAP said that the Social Welfare Department of Delhi government has prepared a list of equipment to be given to the Divyangjans.

The Social Welfare Department will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alimco, after which the scheme will be implemented and made public.

Social Welfare Minister Raj Kumar Anand chaired a meeting with the representatives of Alimco, and a presentation was made to him regarding the equipment that will be distributed under the scheme.

Under this initiative, the Delhi government will distribute 20 types of essential equipment such as motorised tricycles, smart sticks, ear machines and wheelchairs to the Divyangjans.

Additionally, artificial limbs, walking sticks, hearing aids, crutches, walking canes, walkers and rollers, folding active wheelchairs, foot care units, and smart canes as well as shorthand machines for the visually impaired will also be distributed.

To avail benefits under the Sugamya Sahayak Yojana, applicants with a disability of 40 per cent or more will have to apply online and submit the required certificates.

