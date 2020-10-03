Delhi govt to rope in school children for dengue campaign

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) With the ’10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign of the Delhi government gaining momentum amongst various sections of the society, the fifth week of the campaign seeks to engage school children in creating awareness regarding measures to prevent dengue.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked all the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to come forward and make the residents in their localities aware of the measures to be taken to prevent the most prevalent viral infection transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes.

In the fifth week of the dengue campaign, the school children will be encouraged to do their homework by inspecting their houses at 10 a.m. for 10 minutes for signs of stagnant clean water, said a Delhi government statement on Saturday.

After inspecting their houses and draining the accumulated water, the children will also be encouraged to call their friends and motivate them to inspect their houses for clean stagnant water and participate in the campaign as per the government’s plan.

Taking to social media last week, Kejriwal had tweeted, “Taking forward the campaign against dengue today on the fourth Sunday by replacing the water collected at home. In this way, we have to stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and the entire Delhi from Dengue.”

The Delhi government has launched a telephonic helpline – 01123300012 and WhatsApp helpline – 8595920530 to assist the general public with dengue this year.

–IANS

rak/rs/