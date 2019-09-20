Delhi govt to sell onions at Rs 23.90 per kilo

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Delhi government on Friday announced that onions in the city will be sold at Rs 23.90 per kilogram through mobile vans and at ration shops.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said onion prices are as high as Rs 60-80 per kg in the country.

“The Delhi government will provide onions at Rs 23.90 per kg in all 70 Vidhan Sabha seats through 70 mobile vans and at 400 ration shops.”

One person can buy up to five kgs of onions.

“The rate are for the next five days,” Kejriwal said, adding there will be strict action against black marketing.

