The Delhi Government is making arrangements of around 200 Kanwar camps for Kanwariyas this year. These camps are being set up throughout Delhi.

Government said that East Delhi, North East Delhi, and Shahdara districts are the entry points for Kanwariyas in Delhi. Therefore, 85 camps are being set up in these three districts so that Kanwariyas do not face any difficulties.

Revenue Minister Atishi said: “Kanwar camps are being set up throughout Delhi for the convenience of Kanwariyas, where all necessary facilities will be ensured for them. We are setting up approximately 200 Kanwar camps in Delhi for the convenience of Kanwariyas, which is about two dozen more compared to last year,” she said.

She said that the Kanwar camps will have water-proof tents, furniture, toilets, water supply, medical facilities, and other necessary amenities for the Kanwariyas. All district administrations have been instructed to ensure the safety and essential steps for the convenience of Kanwariyas.

“It is to be noted that during the month of Sawan, millions of devotees visit Haridwar to fetch holy water. In such a scenario, the Delhi government sets up Kanwar camps in various locations across the capital. These camps provide all the necessary facilities for the Kanwariyas to rest and stay,” she said.

Atishi said that during this sacred month of Sawan, the Kejriwal government is making all the necessary arrangements for the service, convenience, and security of Shiv devotee Kanwariyas. Instructions have been given to all district administrations to be on alert so that Kanwariyas do not face any kind of problems in Delhi.

Local dispensaries have been connected to the Kanwar camps to provide facilities for the Kanwariyas. Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulances have been added for any emergency. Hospitals have been given specific instructions to make special arrangements for the treatment of Kanwariyas.

Atishi has asked officials to ensure the safety and convenience of Kanwariyas during the sacred month of Sawan, with no compromises in serving Lord Shiva’s devotees.

