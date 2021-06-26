The Delhi government on Saturday said that it has decided to take over the management of Swami Shivanand Memorial School in Punjabi Bagh.

The AAP government said the decision has been taken after receiving several complaints of violation of rules against the private school.

In an official statement, the government said several parents have complaints that the school authorities are arbitrarily charging extra fees from students.

In addition, the school has been failing its students and asking them to retake the same grade intentionally.

Following the complaints of parents, the Delhi government had constituted an inquiry committee to examine the matter which later found inadequacies in the functioning of the school.

Upon presenting the report, the school management was given a chance to defend itself but they were unable to give any reasonable answers about the anomalies in its functioning.

“Considering the inadequacies and complaints which were found to be correct, the Delhi government has decided to initiate the process of taking over the school management as per the provisions of Delhi School Education Act of 1973,” the CMO said.

–IANS

pd/sdr/