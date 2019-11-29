Delhi govt to teach Ambedkar’s thoughts in schools

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The Delhi government on Friday launched a booklet on the life and work of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution, which will be introduced in all the government schools for classes VI to XIII.

The booklet was released on the occasion of Ambedkar’s 64th death anniversary on Friday.

Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that soon a course will be developed on Ambedkar, which will be adopted in the schools in the national capital.

Since Ambedkar’s death on this day in 1956, Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed every year to pay tributes to the Bharat Ratna awardee.

“But this year, it is special as the Delhi government is launching a booklet on the life and teachings of Ambedkar to be taught in all its government schools. I hope that private schools will also include the booklet in their curriculum,” he said.

Kejriwal said that Ambedkar was a brave soul and portraying him just as a Dalit leader doesn’t do justice to his greatness.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar raised his voice for all the neglected and exploited sections of the society,” Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said the initiative is a fitting tribute to Ambedkar’s life and contributions.

“We should teach our students the right to equality, life, expression, religion, and every other right that the Constitution envisions. This booklet should only be considered as a draft, as we will refine it as per the feedback obtained from the students, teachers and guardians.

“I believe that within a span of one or two years, we will be able to develop a course on Ambedkar which will be adopted not only in Delhi, but in all the schools across the country,” Kejriwal said.

“I would request you all to share your feedback so that we can work on refining the booklet,” he added.

