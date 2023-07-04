INDIA

Delhi govt vs L-G: SC orders to defer DERC chairman’s oath-taking ceremony till July 11

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to not administer oath of office to the newly appointed DERC (Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission) Chairman Justice (retired) Umesh Kumar.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha directed that the administering of oath to the former judge of Allahabad High Court will stand deferred till July 11.

The top court was hearing the petition moved by the AAP-led Delhi government’s plea claiming that appointment of the DERC Chairman was ‘illegal and unconstitutional’.

It claimed that the appointment was made by ‘overlooking’ the aid and advice of the elected government.

“It is understood that the administration of oath in pursuance of the notification dated June 22, 2023 to the former judge of the Allahabad High Court judge shall stand deferred,” said the top court.

On June 22, L-G V.K. Saxena had appointed Justice (Retd.) Umesh Kumar of the Allahabad High Court as the Chairman ignoring Delhi’s government’s recommendation to appoint retired MP High Court Judge, Justice Rajeev Kumar Shrivastava.

Issuing a notice on the plea, the apex court also asked the Attorney General to respond to Delhi government’s challenge to Section 45-A of the GNCTD Act.

The provision introduced through the recent ordinance gives overriding powers to the Lieutenant Governor over the elected government in the matter of appointments. The court will further hear the matter on Tuesday, July 11.

2023070433659

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra logs 8,987 infections, active tally breaches 50k mark

    Delhi excise policy scam: Pvt company helped transfer Rs 31 cr,...

    Bengaluru police distribute blankets to pavement dwellers

    After marriage proposal refused, youth uploads vulgar photos of minor girl;...