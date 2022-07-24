The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that an event organised by the Delhi government was hijacked on the directions of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and banners were allegedly put up carrying pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the stage.

“On the orders of the PMO, the police entered the stage of Delhi government’s ‘Van Mahotsav’ event’s closing ceremony and put up a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

Rai alleged that the police forcibly entered the event which was scheduled for Sunday evening and also threatened to arrest the AAP workers if they removed the Prime Minister’s poster from the stage.

“What does Modiji want to prove by putting his picture in the programme of Delhi government?” the AAP queried on social media, where it also shared pictures of torn-down posters of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The programme was to be jointly attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and Kejriwal along with Rai.

“Who does not know your (Modi) name, face and photos. But this act of hijacking a programme has made it clear that there is a fear of Arvind Kejriwal instilled in your heart,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister along with the State Environment Minister skipped the event and will not participate in it, party sources said.

