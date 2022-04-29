INDIA

Delhi: Groom’s aunt suffers gunshot injury in celebratory firing

In a case of celebratory firing, a 54-year-old woman suffered gunshot injury at a marriage function in south Delhi’s Chattarpur area.

A senior police officer said that a case has been filed in connection with the incident which occured late on Thursday evening. The injured woman is said to be the groom’s aunt.

“On Thursday evening, we received a call from the Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj that a 54-year-old woman with a gunshot wound was brought there. When the police reached the hospital, the doctors said the woman was not in state to make a statement,” the officer said.

During investigation, the police learnt that a marriage function was going on at the Matangi Bhavan in Chattarpur. The ‘barat’ came from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, and the injured was part of the barat.

“During the celebrations, someone opened fire and the bullet hit the woman. Before anyone could understand what really happened, she fell on the ground, writhing in pain,” said the police.

