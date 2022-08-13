INDIA

Delhi Gymkhana Director booked for taking out Tiranga March sans police nod

NewsWire
0
0

An FIR was registered against Delhi Gymkhana Director and Delhi BJP General Secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and five other people for violating prohibitory orders in the New Delhi district by taking out a Tiranga Yatra on Saturday without permission, a Delhi Police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth said the accused had on Saturday morning taken out a march without permission when the deployment of VIP carcade rehearsal was in place.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 186 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code at the Chanakyapuri police station.

20220813-215405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ranji Trophy: Bengal face Madhya Pradesh challenge, consistent Mumbai take on...

    Major fire breaks out at Haldia Petrochemicals plant

    T’gana to give Rs 3L each for farmers killed in agitation

    Low-intensity blast at Delhi court, 1 injured (2nd Ld)