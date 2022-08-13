An FIR was registered against Delhi Gymkhana Director and Delhi BJP General Secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and five other people for violating prohibitory orders in the New Delhi district by taking out a Tiranga Yatra on Saturday without permission, a Delhi Police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth said the accused had on Saturday morning taken out a march without permission when the deployment of VIP carcade rehearsal was in place.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 186 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code at the Chanakyapuri police station.

