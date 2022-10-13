One of the greatest distance runners in history, Ethiopia’s Haile Gebrselassie urged participants of the Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday to

“pace the run and enjoy the moment.”

“The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is one of the biggest races in the world right now,” Gebrselassie stated.

“I believe this event symbolises the spirit of India. It’s important for everyone to encourage this race as it motivates people to keep up their health. I am so happy that equal number of women are taking part and don’t be surprised if I jump into the race on Sunday,” the ‘King’ of distance running said.

“The race is always a reflection of your training ability. At the end of the race, you will be in pain but you must enjoy with this pain. I’ve looked at the weather for Sunday and it’s looking good. Pace your run well and try to finish in under one hour,” he added.

The International Event Ambassador, who set an incredible 27 world records in a storied career, unveiled the unique finisher’s medal along with Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited, and Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

“The Vedanta Family is pleased to honor and celebrate the runners’ spirit and zeal of acing the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022 by joining the #RunForZeroHunger. The finisher’s medal is made from the purest, highest-grade zinc from the world’s largest and oldest mines in the heritage state of Rajasthan and is produced by our Hindustan Zinc Limited,” Priya Agarwal said.

Intricately made with the purest, highest-grade zinc from the world’s largest and oldest Zawar Mines of Udaipur, the metal is also minted at Rampura Agucha, the world’s largest underground zinc mine in Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

