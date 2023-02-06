INDIA

Delhi HC adjourns hearing on Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned, to Tuesday, the hearing of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student and activist Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea seeking bail in a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case related to alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi Riots.

The violence had erupted while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Due to Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar’s unavailability, the matter was adjourned.

A Delhi court, on January 4, discharged Imam with 10 other accused persons in a case related to the incidents of violence at Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019.

The violence had erupted after a clash between the police and people protesting against the CAA in December 2019.

Additional Sessions Judge of Saket Court Complex, Arul Verma, had passed the order.

He had held that the police were unable to apprehend the actual perpetrators behind the commission of the offence, but surely managed to rope in the 11 accused as “scapegoats”.

20230206-192202

