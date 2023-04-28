INDIA

Delhi HC allows minor rape victim from Nepal to undergo MTP

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed a minor rape victim from Nepal to undergo Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP).

Justice Prathiba M. Singh was dealing with the plea moved by the victim’s mother seeking the court’s direction to allow the procedure on her daughter who was 27 weeks pregnant.

“Accordingly in view of the fact that though the child and family are Nepalese citizens, this court directs that the termination of pregnancy is affected to as soon as possible by the doctors at LNJP Hospital,” the court ordered.

The mother had claimed that her daughter was subjected to a brutal gang rape in Nepal last October when she and her husband were working in Delhi.

The court was informed that the minor girl realised that she was pregnant after moving to India to her parents in March.

However, the gestation period had already reached 25 weeks by the time she contacted the appropriate authorities to end the pregnancy.

Although the medical board believes that the medical termination of the pregnancy could move forward, two doctors from LNJP hospital told the court during Friday’s hearing that there was risk to the minor because of her low haemoglobin level and the pregnancy’s 27-week gestational period.

The mother and the victim were both advised of the risk, it was also disclosed to the court. The counsel representing the mother stated that they are aware of the risks.

The court allowed the MTP and instructed the hospital’s medical staff to make sure that the minor receives the finest pre- and post-operative care possible before being released.

“The order is being passed in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case. The family has assured (the court) that if the baby is born alive, the family would give adequate care…,” the court recorded.

20230428-153001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bike rider killed in collision with bus in UP

    Delhi Police at Rahul’s house for details on ‘sexual harassment’ of...

    Nushrratt Bharuccha’s latest Insta post recounts her journey of self-discovery

    Cong to take out ‘padyatras’ in Maha districts from Aug 9-15