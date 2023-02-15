The Delhi High Court on Wednesday told the National Zoological Park and Central government authorities to take the required steps to appoint the necessary workforce at the Delhi zoo to look after the animals.

The court’s direction came while dealing with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking appointment of zoo keepers, assistant keepers, attendants, food distributor and watchman.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma disposed of the plea asking the authorities to take the required measures and pass a speaking order on the same.

The bench said: “The prayer seems to be genuine. The respondents are directed to take all possible steps to cure the deficiencies and also to appoint staff in the Zoo and pass a detailed speaking order with respect to the representation within two months. The PIL is accordingly disposed of.”

The PIL that was filed by one Salek Chand Jain through advocate J.K. Gupta sought the court’s direction to form a committee to investigate why animals are dying in the zoo, stating that close to 300 animals and birds have died in the zoo between April 2019 and March 2021 including big cats.

The plea sought direction to the authorities to install proper medical equipment and diagnostic facilities.

Jain further mentioned in his plea that seven out of eight monitor lizards have gone missing but there were zero efforts by the authorities to carry out any searches for them.

The court passed the direction to the Central Zoo Authority, Director of the National Zoological Park, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Animal Welfare Board of India.

